Daughters of the American Revolution plant tree at Washburn University for 55th consecutive year

The Topeka chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution planted its 55th tree on the campus of Washburn University on Friday.
The Topeka chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution planted its 55th tree on the campus of Washburn University on Friday.(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution planted its 55th tree on the campus of Washburn University on Friday.

The organization, which is comprised of women directly descended from people who participated in the American Revolution, has been planting trees on the university’s campus since 1966. The gesture began as a way to give back to the Topeka community after a tornado struck that year.

“It’s our history, our heritage,” said Becky Spaulding, Chapter Regent for the Topeka chapter of the DAR. “Washburn University has been part of this town for longer than us, so we felt it was something that was important to us.”

This year also marks the Topeka Chapter’s 125th birthday.

