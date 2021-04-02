Advertisement

Crossroads Fountain shows, splash pad returning to Evergy Plaza

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Crossroads Fountain shows and splash pad are back for another season at Evergy Plaza.

Fountain shows synchronized to music and lights will take place every Tuesday at 7:30 pm starting April 6. Shows last between 45 minutes and an hour and will feature a combination of 19 songs Evergy has choreographed for the fountains. New songs will be released throughout the season, and additional shows will be scheduled throughout the year.

In addition to the fountain shows, the splash pad will also return to Evergy Plaza. Starting the first Monday in May, the Plaza will offer specific hours set aside for splash play each day for families to use through the summer.

For more information, visit EvergyPlaza.com.

