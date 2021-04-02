City of MHK construction projects continue in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan officials invited the media to Aggieville Thursday afternoon for an update on the recent construction projects within the Aggieville business district.

The City recently completed updates to 12th Street between Bluemont Avenue and Moro, adding additional seating and streetscaping to update the visual appeal of the area.

As for current projects, the underground support structures for the parking garage at the corner of North Manhattan Avenue and Laramie Street are nearing completion.

Soon residents will start to see the above-ground portion taking shape, along with necessary utility work at the corner of Laramie and 14th Street.

“We’re going to be closing the intersection of 14th and Laramie to allow us to install the utilities that we need to install in that intersection.” City of MHK Public Works, Project Coordinator, Ken Hays says.

“We’ve got some aging infrastructure below grade, water line, sewer lines, storm drainage, obviously we want to address those things.” City of Manhattan, Deputy City Manager, Jason Hilger says.

Starting on Wednesday, April 7th, detours around the intersection will be clearly marked, this project is expected to take 3 weeks to complete.

