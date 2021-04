RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should avoid the area of Blue River Hills Rd. due to a fire.

The Riley County Police Department says residents should avoid the area of Blue River Hills Rd. between Stockdale Park Rd. and Blue Ridge Rd.

Update as of 4 pm: All of Blue River Hills Rd is now inaccessible. Again, no access to Blue River Hills Rd. Avoid... Posted by RileyCountyPD on Friday, April 2, 2021

RCPD said the road is closed due to a fire.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.