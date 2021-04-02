Mandatory evacuation issued as large grass fire continues to burn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATED 3:07 PM Conflicting reports... The National Weather Service Topeka has said that the evacuation order includes Willard and Maple Hill. However, Maple Hill Police have posted that they are NOT currently evacuating as “FD is battling & battling well.”

UPDATED 2:26 PM The large wildfire continues to burn; Shawnee County Emergency Management is requesting a mandatory evacuation for areas between Vera Road to West Union Road from I-70 to the Kansas River.

A call went out around 1:15 Friday afternoon for all available fire units to assist at I-70 and Carlson Rd., north of the interstate. A request for all available tankers was made. The fire was estimated to be between 100 to 200 acres at that time. Please avoid the area.

Shawnee County Emergency Management says to avoid immediately west of Rossville on Highway 24. The fire is just outside of Shawnee County and into Wabaunsee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. There are multiple fire departments assisting. Shawnee County Emergency Management is running the operation. This is a developing story, please stand by for additional information. 13 News has a crew on the scene, and we will bring you more information as soon as possible. Check wibw.com, our social media, and our next local newscast, Eye on Northeast Kansas at 4 pm with Melissa Brunner.

