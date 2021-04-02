Advertisement

Mandatory evacuation issued as large grass fire continues to burn

File photo
File photo
By Jared Broyles
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATED 3:07 PM Conflicting reports... The National Weather Service Topeka has said that the evacuation order includes Willard and Maple Hill. However, Maple Hill Police have posted that they are NOT currently evacuating as “FD is battling & battling well.”

-------------------------

UPDATED 2:26 PM The large wildfire continues to burn; Shawnee County Emergency Management is requesting a mandatory evacuation for areas between Vera Road to West Union Road from I-70 to the Kansas River.

-------------------------

A call went out around 1:15 Friday afternoon for all available fire units to assist at I-70 and Carlson Rd., north of the interstate. A request for all available tankers was made. The fire was estimated to be between 100 to 200 acres at that time. Please avoid the area.

Shawnee County Emergency Management says to avoid immediately west of Rossville on Highway 24. The fire is just outside of Shawnee County and into Wabaunsee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. There are multiple fire departments assisting. Shawnee County Emergency Management is running the operation. This is a developing story, please stand by for additional information. 13 News has a crew on the scene, and we will bring you more information as soon as possible. Check wibw.com, our social media, and our next local newscast, Eye on Northeast Kansas at 4 pm with Melissa Brunner.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Laura Kelly (D- Kansas) sits down with 13 NEWS on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to discuss her...
Kansas lawmakers revoke Governor’s new mask order
Scene of shooting in Thursday's road rage incident, which ended in a Manhattan Town Center...
Man wielding crowbar shot in Manhattan road-rage incident
A Nemaha Co. wind turbine was shot, causing $780,000 in damage.
Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for information about shot wind turbine causing $780,000 in damage
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Former KU BB Head Coach Roy Williams will retire
Gov. Kelly signs 13 executive orders to maintain COVID-19 response

Latest News

Regal Theaters will be reopening both of its Topeka locations in May, according to the...
Regal Theaters to reopen in May in Topeka
A man who had been attacked was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local...
Man taken to hospital after Friday morning attack in west Topeka
Fiesta Mexicana
Topeka’s Fiesta Mexicana scaled back for second straight year over COVID concerns
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of northeast Kansas on Friday as the National...
Red Flag Warning in effect today in much of northeast Kansas