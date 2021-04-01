Wreaths Across America recommits to Vietnam War Commemoration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Wreaths Across America has recommitted to the Vietnam War Commemoration in a private ceremony at the Pentagon.

Wreaths Across America says on Wednesday, in a private ceremony at the Pentagon, it was presented the U.S.A. Vietnam War Commemoration flag to reaffirm its Commemorative Partnership.

According to WAA, it was among the first organizations to join the large list of Commemorative Partners supporting the efforts of the congressional chartered Commemoration. Since first becoming a partner in 2012, it said it has had the honor of holding 2,190 welcome home ceremonies for Vietnam veterans throughout the nation, presenting each veteran a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin and thanking them for their service.

“As the Nation commemorated National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, we are grateful to have Commemorative Partners like Wreaths Across America,” said retired U.S. Army Major General Peter (Pete) Aylward, director of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. “Their mission to Remember, Honor and Teach complements our objectives of thanking and honoring our Vietnam veterans and their families in the communities where they live.”

“We have learned so much about our Vietnam veterans and their families through this partnership with the Commemoration, so much so, that it has inspired us and our volunteers to do more,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “As an expansion of our TEACH mission, we’ll be adding an interactive learning tool about Vietnam veterans to our Mobile Education Exhibit that travels the country, and we are recommitting to not only welcoming these veterans home but in sharing their stories and helping ensure the next generation know what they sacrificed for our freedoms.”

WAA said for 2021, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 18, and is always a free event open to all people.

