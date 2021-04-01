Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Christian

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even though we aren’t spending time “in person” with our Wednesday’s Children, we’ve continued to feature them each week. Tonight, we introduce you to Christian.

This 12-year old boy would love to be adopted, and have a family to look up to. A couple of words that describe Christian are crafty and sporty. He loves all kinds of sports but especially likes basketball and swimming. In fact, he recently won some ribbons in swimming – and is really proud of that.

When it comes to school, Christian has a couple of strengths. His favorite classes are gym, where he can run-off some energy, and math.

When he grows up, Christian wants to be either a basketball player or a builder. He loves to build things with Legos and K’Nex blocks. He also loves to monkey-around – he’s outgoing and makes friends easily.

Staying active is really important to Christian, which is why he needs a home with a lot going on. He would fit best in a family who’s active, as well as strong, tight-knit and committed. They’d involve him in a lot of family activities, and even put him on a swim team. Most of all, they would provide him with the care and support he needs to thrive – and love him, no matter what!

If you’d like more information on Christian, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

