USD 501′s middle school and high school students return back to in-person learning full-time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka High students are finally back walking the halls full-time, five days a week.

The first day of the fourth quarter is also the first-day USD 501 shifts from hybrid learning -- with students splitting time between in-person and remote learning -- to full-time, in person.

“I’m excited to have our kids back full time for those who are attending in-person classes and the second half of our student population are still remote and we will continue to see them over zoom but we are excited to be going back to some normalcy and a regular school day and working with kids as we finish off the school year,” said French Middle School Principal, Kelli Hoffman.

French Middle School was among those making the transition a little less “rough” by having their therapy dog join the welcome!

Wilson is a new addition at French!

”We’ve had a therapy dog here before and the teacher moved to a different school and I thought I’d get a puppy and train him up and Mrs. Hoffman wanted a therapy dog in the school so any students or teachers if they are having a rough day, can get some snuggles and research does show having a dog in the classroom can bring a calming feeling,” said Frend’s Industrial Coach, Jenny Thayer-Wood.

While students have the option to remain remote -- teachers all are back in person, and ready to get started.

”You have no idea what a relief it is and how excited we are to get all our staff back--some have been remote but they are all back today, welcoming all students back just makes me feel better this building when it’s not full of the controlled chaos and excitement can get pretty lonely so we are excited to see all falcon.” said Hoffman.

District leaders said they wanted to bring students back in person, so they can have these last few weeks to help anyone who may have fallen behind during the remote and hybrid learning situation

