Advertisement

US allows 2 more over-the-counter COVID-19 home tests

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials have authorized two more over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that can be used at home to get rapid results.

The move by the Food and Drug Administration is expected to vastly expand the availability of cheap home tests that many experts have advocated since the early days of the outbreak. The announcement late Wednesday comes as U.S. testing numbers continue to slide, even as the number of new coronavirus infections is rising again.

The FDA said Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue tests can now be sold without a prescription. Both tests were first OK’d last year but came with conditions that limited their use, including prescription requirements and instructions that they only be used in people with symptoms.

The home tests allow users to collect a sample themselves with a nasal swab that is then inserted into a test strip. Results are usually available in 10 to 20 minutes. Most other COVID-19 tests require a swab sample taken by a health worker at a testing location.

The agency authorized an over-the-counter COVID-19 test from an Australian company in December but it is still not widely available.

Abbott said its test would sell in “single digits” per test and should be available in “coming weeks” at pharmacies, supermarkets and other chains. The company can produce about 50 million tests per month. Quidel did not disclose pricing for its test.

Both companies said they would sell their tests in two packs. Repeat testing is considered crucial to reducing the chance of false results. Both tests can be used by adults to test children 2 years and older.

Frequent self-testing is considered key to help reopen schools, universities and offices as vaccinations ramp up.

Dr. Michael Mina of Harvard praised the announcement in an emailed statement saying they would help “make frequent rapid at-home testing more affordable and accessible to all Americans.” He added that frequent testing would remain important as virus variants spread and researchers study how long protection from vaccines lasts.

Last month, the FDA eased its standards for reviewing rapid screening tests, after months of criticism from Mina and other experts that they were delaying the introduction of increased testing.

Also on Wednesday, federal officials announced a pilot testing program to study use of rapid home testing to slow infections in U.S. communities. The program will provide free home tests to as many as 160,000 people in two counties in North Carolina and Tennessee.

___

Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter: @AP_FDAwriter

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are being asked to avoid the east side of Town Center due to a shooting.
Man wielding crowbar shot in Manhattan road-rage incident
Jeffrey J. Exon
Topeka man charged for death of his daughter
House fire in Northwest Topeka
Passerby saves resident from fire at home in Northwest Topeka
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Driver of wreck that killed 7-month-old baby charged with involuntary manslaughter
Two vehicle crash at SW 5th St. and SW Polk St. in Topeka. (March 30, 2021)
Witness speaks about crash that killed a seven-month-old child

Latest News

A man walks into a restaurant displaying a "Now Hiring" sign, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in...
Anticipation is building for a boom in US hiring this year
While the Biden Administration tackles climate change, Corporate America and Wall Street is...
Companies go green to tackle climate change
The Supreme Court justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding new cases to their...
Supreme Court sides with Facebook in text message dispute
KDHE issues Air Quality Health Advisory for Flint Hills
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Child among 4 dead in shooting at California office building