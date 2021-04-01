Advertisement

TPD investigating wreck at 25th and California

Intersection of SE 25th and California
Intersection of SE 25th and California(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a wreck at the intersection of SE 25th and California.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch says the call came in at 9:08 p.m.

They say it may have been a two-vehicle accident, but couldn’t confirm that. There was only one vehicle at the scene when 13 NEWS arrived. Topeka Fire told 13 NEWS that a pick-up was also involved in the accident, but suffered little damage.

Officers on scene told 13 NEWS nobody was seriously hurt. More information wasn’t available. 13 NEWS will monitor the situation as updates are provided.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

