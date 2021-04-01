Topeka man faces drug charges after being pulled over in stolen car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody facing multiple charges following a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Just after 11 am, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a truck in the 3000 block of SE Croco Rd. The driver’s side of the vehicle was smashed. The truck came back stolen through the Topeka Police Department. During the investigation, illegal narcotics and paraphernalia were found. The driver, Christopher Obier of Topeka, was arrested.

Obier was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, driving without a valid license and obstructed windshield.

