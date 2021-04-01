Advertisement

Topeka man faces drug charges after being pulled over in stolen car

Christopher Obier
Christopher Obier(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody facing multiple charges following a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Just after 11 am, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a truck in the 3000 block of SE Croco Rd. The driver’s side of the vehicle was smashed. The truck came back stolen through the Topeka Police Department. During the investigation, illegal narcotics and paraphernalia were found. The driver, Christopher Obier of Topeka, was arrested.

Obier was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, driving without a valid license and obstructed windshield.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Thursday's road rage incident, which ended in a Manhattan Town Center...
Man wielding crowbar shot in Manhattan road-rage incident
Jeffrey J. Exon
Topeka man charged for death of his daughter
House fire in Northwest Topeka
Passerby saves resident from fire at home in Northwest Topeka
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Driver of wreck that killed 7-month-old baby charged with involuntary manslaughter
Two vehicle crash at SW 5th St. and SW Polk St. in Topeka. (March 30, 2021)
Witness speaks about crash that killed a seven-month-old child

Latest News

This month's EnvistaCares Challenge will benefit the Helping Hands Humane Society.
HHHS to receive donation from Envista
Envista announced Thursday that Helping Hands Humane Society is April’s Envista Cares Challenge...
Helping Hands Humane Society is April’s Envista Cares Challenge organization
Glenn O'Neil was the head football coach at Seaman High School from 2016-2020. He was twice...
Seaman’s Glenn O’Neil named new football coach at Dodge City
Gov. Laura Kelly (D- Kansas) sits down with 13 NEWS on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to discuss her...
Kansas lawmakers revoke Governor’s new mask order