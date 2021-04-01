Thursday night forecast: Warmer temperatures and strong winds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will reach 70 on Friday with strong winds, gusting 35 to 45MPH on Friday. Fire Danger will be extremely high. Temperatures get even warmer over Easter Weekend, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds SE 5-10.

Tomorrow: Very high fire danger. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s-low 70s. Winds S 15-30, gusts up to 35 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Easter Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 10-20 mph.

Despite the uncertainty for next week, confidence is very high that it will be mild to begin the week and gradually cooling down toward the end of the week behind the storm system. How much cooler it will get remains uncertain.

Taking Action:

Heading to the Royals home opener today? It’ll be cool (high of 54) but winds will be light and there will be plenty of sun. If you absolutely have to do any burning today with the lighter winds, make sure the fire is completely out. With the fire danger threat increasing again on tomorrow due to the strong winds, any embers that don’t fully get extinguished today will reignite and create a fire that may be difficult to manage.

