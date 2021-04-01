Thursday forecast: A break from the strong winds, slightly below average

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be warmer than yesterday but still slightly below average with plenty of sun. The good news is we’ll get a break from the strong winds that we’ve had so far this week but it won’t last as the winds increase again tomorrow which will help warm temperatures up.

High confidence of the overall weather pattern through the weekend however there does remain uncertainty on next week’s weather pattern both with temperatures and precipitation. You’ll notice in the 8 day the rain chance has been moved from Monday to Wednesday as models are trending drier and stalling the storm system until mid-week. Even with the rain chance on Wednesday there still remains differences in the models on if rain even moves through or not so we’ll continue to keep an eye on that moving forward.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. The warmer temperatures will be out west toward central KS where winds may shift to the south quicker with gusts up to 20 mph. Along and east of HWY 75 is where winds will remain under 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds SE 5-10.

Tomorrow: Very high fire danger. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s-low 70s. Winds S 15-30, gusts up to 35 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Easter Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 10-20 mph.

Despite the uncertainty for next week, confidence is very high that it will be mild to begin the week and gradually cooling down toward the end of the week behind the storm system. How much cooler it will get remains uncertain.

Taking Action:

Heading to the Royals home opener today? It’ll be cool (high of 54) but winds will be light and there will be plenty of sun.

If you absolutely have to do any burning today with the lighter winds, make sure the fire is completely out. With the fire danger threat increasing again on tomorrow due to the strong winds, any embers that don’t fully get extinguished today will reignite and create a fire that may be difficult to manage.



