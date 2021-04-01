Third Jayhawk enters transfer portal since season’s end

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU freshman Gethro Muscadin has entered the transfer portal, making him the third Jayhawk to leave Lawrence this week.

“We recruited Gethro to come in and be a contributor for us over time,” head coach Bill Self said in a statement Wednesday. “He certainly got better daily during practice and was a terrific practice player. With the rules being such, with guys getting the year back, Gethro sees its in his best interest to look into some other opportunities and we totally support and agree with that decision.”

Muscadin played in 11 games this season, averaging 0.2 points and 0.8 rebounds in 2.8 minutes of action.

The Gonaives, Haiti-native was ranked as the No. 17 best center in the 2020 class by Rivals.com.

“If he continues to progress, gets stronger and keeps his athletic ability like it is now, he’s going to be a really good player,” Self continued. “We certainly wish him the very best and know that he will be successful and he knows that we’ll always cheer for him.”

Tyon Grant-Foster and Tristan Enaruna both entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.