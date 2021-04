TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies arrested a woman for meth possession following a traffic stop Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Brittany Norton was stopped in the 1100 block of NW Topeka Blvd. Along with illegal narcotics found in her car, Norton has a suspended license and multiple warrants out for her arrest.

