Seaman’s Glenn O’Neil named new football coach at Dodge City

Glenn O'Neil was the head football coach at Seaman High School from 2016-2020. He was twice named the Centennial League Coach of the Year.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman head football coach Glenn O’Neil has been named the next head football coach at Dodge City High School.

O’Neil coached the Vikings from 2016 through the 2020 seasons. His career record at Seaman is 26-22. He was twice named the Centennial League Coach of the Year (2016 and 2020).

“It is with great excitement that my wife and I are making the journey back to southwest Kansas,” O’Neil said in a statement given by Dodge City Athletics. “The challenge of coaching in the Western Athletic Conference with its history and reputation for excellence was definitely a draw. The facilities, reputation, and leadership in Dodge City makes this a great fit for success. I am looking forward to the challenges ahead and joining forces with the coaching staff and the players to continue building upon and carrying out the rich tradition of Dodge City High School Red Demon Football.”

Before coaching the Vikings, O’Neil was a coach at Scott City. He holds a 123-36 career record in 14 years as a head coach.

