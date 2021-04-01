Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Junction City’s Andrew Khoury
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Junction City’s Andrew Khoury.
Khoury is a four-year varsity football and baseball player for the Blue Jays.
As senior class vice president, he maintains a 4.0 GPA.
He is involved in Student to Student and Blue Jay Nation, and volunteers with VITA, Meals on Wheels and a local elementary school.
Khoury was a 2020 American Legion of Kansas Boys State Nominee and a Kansas Shrine Bowl Nominee.
Up next, Khoury plans to attend college to major in business and finance.
To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.
