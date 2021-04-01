Advertisement

Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for information about shot wind turbine causing $780,000 in damage

(KFYR-TV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A shot was fired into a wind turbine in Nemaha County and caused an estimated $780,000 in damage.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says sometime between 12 p.m. on March 23 and 1 p.m. on March 24, a wind turbine was damaged at 24th and R Rd. causing an estimated $780,000 in damage.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the FAA light on the top of the tower had gone out and an engineer had gone up to replace it. During the replacement, the engineer found a bullet hole in the turbine.

The Sheriff’s Office says a bullet was shot through the wiring of the turbine. It said the loss is estimated at $780,000 but could end up being more if a crane is needed to help repair the turbine.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the turbine is owned by Nextera Energy.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is unsure when the shooting happened and currently has no suspects.

If anyone has information related to the shooting of the turbine, they should call the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office at 785-336-2311.

