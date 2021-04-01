Navy veteran gifted car by Topeka body shop, Farmers Insurance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When his car broke down in May of 2020, Navy Veteran Bruce Curl was in dire straits.

After serving 12 years in the Navy and 20 years working for his father’s company, he had nowhere to live, and no way to get around. “A lot of people have been suffering with COVID-19, and it hit me right in the pocketbook,” Bruce said.

His life changed, however, when he found out about Veteran’s Community Project, a Kansas City, Missouri-based nonprofit that builds tiny houses for veterans.

With a new home, all Bruce needed was a new ride. That’s when McAbee CARSTAR in Topeka stepped in - through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program, the body shop was able to get a used car from Farmers Insurance to fix up and give to Bruce, free of charge.

“I can’t say how much I’m thankful,” Bruce said. “It’s gonna change my life, it’s making me whole again.”

