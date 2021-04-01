Advertisement

LPD to conduct DUI patrols

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department will conduct DUI patrols on Friday.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Friday, April 2, it will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol. It said the patrol is funded through a grant with the Kansas Department of Transportation and will put extra officers in the field to look for drivers that show signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations.

According to LPD, of stopped for a traffic violation, officers will conduct a field sobriety test on drivers that show signs of alcohol or drug consumption and appropriate action will be taken. It said the patrol will take place throughout the City of Lawrence limits.

LPD said it urges residents to designate a driver and buckle up, every trip, every time.

