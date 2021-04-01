KU MBB adds Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin for 2021-22

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Missouri Southern forward and NCAA Division II All-American Cam Martin will join the Jayhawks for the upcoming season.

Martin told KOAM’s Jacob Lenard Self talked to him and his family Monday night, before setting up a Zoom call Tuesday.

“The rest is history,” Martin said. “Like I told him Tuesday night, I could slow down this process and I could talk to other schools, but at the end of the day my heart’s with Kansas basketball. That’s where I want to play ball at.”

The 6′9″ senior averaged 25 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season, shooting 57.9% from the field and 44.5% from three.

“There’s been a lot of great Kansas basketball players to play for that program,” Martin said. “I think if I go there and do the things I think I’m capable of doing, then my future could be very bright.”

