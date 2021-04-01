KDOT launches distracted driving campaign to increase safety

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department is aiming to increase roadway safety through a distracted driving campaign.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says to send a message by example, and not from a cellphone. It said it is reminding drivers to put down the phone and eliminate distractions as part of the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s distracted driving campaign.

According to KDOT, the nationwide campaign runs through the month of April and is meant to curb the deadly consequences of distracted driving. It said in Kansas, one in four car crashes are caused by a distracted driver. In fact, it said distracted driving has become a national epidemic, endangering passengers, other vehicle occupants, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

“We want drivers to ditch the distractions and focus on their most important task – arriving safely to their destination,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Texting, messaging and other forms of distracted driving put everyone at risk on the highways.”

In 2019, KDOT said NHTSA statistics show that 3,142 deaths were related to driver distraction, almost 9% of all fatalities for that year. IT said this shows a 10% increase over 2018 and was the largest increase in the cause of traffic deaths reported for the year.

KDOT said distracted driving can be seen through adjusting the radio, applying makeup, eating or chatting with passengers. However, it said the most common is texting or other forms of messaging, a behavior that has been increasingly dominant in young adults. It said the campaign reminds drivers that texting while driving is illegal and can result in a large fine, a tragic crash, injuries and even death.

KDOT said to avoid the temptation of using phones while driving, it encourages Kansans to consider the following tips:

Put your phone away when you get behind the wheel. If necessary, put it in the trunk, glove box or back seat.

Do not check social media, including scrolling or messaging, while driving.

Activate your phone’s do not disturb feature.

According to KDOT, the distracted driving campaign is funded by federal state traffic safety funds given by KDOT.

