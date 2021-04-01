KDHE issues Air Quality Health Advisory for Flint Hills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory because of prescribed burns.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says conditions will be ideal for burning in the Flint Hills and surrounding areas on Thursday, April 1. It said the burning activity paired with the remnant smoke from Wednesday’s activity will cause elevated air pollutant levels throughout parts of the Flint Hills and central Kansas. It said the Air Quality Index will likely range from Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, and possibly Unhealthy near burn activity.

According to the KDHE, burning within the Flint Hills happens each year to help preserve the tallgrass prairie, control invasive species like Easter Red Cedar and Sumac, as well as provide better forage for cattle. It said prescribed burning reduces the risk of wildfires and is effective in managing rangeland resources. It said smoke from the burns can affect the air quality of downwind areas and can be carried long distances.

The KDHE said prescribed burns release large amounts of particulate matter and substances that can form ozone. It said particulate matter and ozone can cause health issues, even in healthy residents. It said common health issues include burning eyes, runny hose, coughing and illnesses like bronchitis. It said those with respiratory issues, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, children and elderly residents could experience worse symptoms.

According to the Department, steps to protect health on days when smoke is present in communities include the following:

Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.

People with respiratory or heart-related illnesses should remain indoors.

Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with air filters.

Keep hydrated by drinking lots of water.

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

The KDHE said it and its partners continue to implement the Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan to help mitigate air quality impacts that result from burning. It said the plan includes recommendations to minimize and disperse smoke produced by burning.

