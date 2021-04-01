Kansas lawmakers revoke Governor’s new mask order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas legislative leaders acted quickly Thursday to rescind Gov. Laura Kelly’s newly issued statewide mask order.

It was among 13 executive orders the Governor issued Thursday that the Legislative Coordinating Council considered in an early afternoon meeting.

Under changes to the Kansas Emergency Management Act signed into law last week, the Legislative Coordinating Council may revoke executive orders when the Legislature will not be in session for three or more days. The changes also revoked all COVID-related executive orders as of March 31, but allowed the Governor to reissue them.

Other orders Kelly reissued Thursday dealt with issues including extending drivers’ license expiration deadlines, sale of alcoholic beverages, and prohibiting evictions and foreclosures.

In an interview Wednesday with 13 NEWS, Gov. Kelly said she anticipated the action.

“Republican leadership in the legislature has sent a very loud message that it won’t stick but that doesn’t relieve me of my responsibilities as governor which is to mandate a mask for a little while longer until we can ensure we have heard immunity across the state,” Kelly said.

