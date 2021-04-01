Advertisement

K-State’s Lockett signs four-year, $69.2 million extension with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back...
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen, left, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEATTLE (WIBW) - Former K-State wide receiver Tyler Lockett will continue his career with the Seahawks.

The 28-year-old agreed to a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension with $37 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lockett matched his career high with 10 touchdown receptions this season, including 100 catches for 1,054 yards.

In the last three seasons, the former Wildcat has hauled in 28 touchdowns — good for the fifth-best mark in the NFL.

