K-State’s Lockett signs four-year, $69.2 million extension with Seahawks

SEATTLE (WIBW) - Former K-State wide receiver Tyler Lockett will continue his career with the Seahawks.

The 28-year-old agreed to a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension with $37 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lockett matched his career high with 10 touchdown receptions this season, including 100 catches for 1,054 yards.

In the last three seasons, the former Wildcat has hauled in 28 touchdowns — good for the fifth-best mark in the NFL.

Seattle Seahawks are giving WR Tyler Lockett a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension, including $37M guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2021

