K-State signs Mizzou transfer Mark Smith

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State men’s basketball will welcome Missouri transfer Mark Smith to their roster for the upcoming season.

After starting his college career at Illinois, Smith spent the last three years at Missouri. Smith started in 61 of 69 games for the Tigers, averaging 10.3 points per game while shooting 37.5% from three.

“We’re really excited about the addition of Mark,” head coach Bruce Weber. “Obviously, we know him well having recruited him out of high school then again after he decided to leave Illinois. I guess you could say the third time’s the charm. It was important to me to reach out to (Missouri head coach) Cuonzo (Martin) after Mark decided to transfer and get his perspective and he was very positive about him. Once I had that conversation, we reached out to Mark and his family, and after some time, we all came to the realization that it was a good fit.”

Smith brings experience to Weber’s young squad, having scored 887 points in 100 total games of his college career.

“It was important for us as a staff (when adding players) to get more experience especially with all the freshmen we played this year. Mark is someone who has great experience and has played at a high level in both the Big Ten and SEC and just started in an NCAA Tournament game,” Weber continued. “He knows how to difficult it is to play in a league like the Big 12 and how to prepare. We also needed more shooting and Mark, obviously, fits that bill. He is a really, talented shooter and, at one point, was one of the best 3-point shooters in the country. He knows how to make plays and set up his teammates to make plays.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.