Advertisement

Helping Hands Humane Society is April’s Envista Cares Challenge organization

Envista announced Thursday that Helping Hands Humane Society is April’s Envista Cares Challenge...
Envista announced Thursday that Helping Hands Humane Society is April’s Envista Cares Challenge donation recipient.(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista announced Thursday that Helping Hands Humane Society is April’s Envista Cares Challenge donation recipient.

The animal shelter received a full media package from Envista, including billboards, radio ads, social media posts and a new promotional video. Envista will also match every dollar donated to HHHS up to $2,5000.

Helping Hands employees say they were honored the shelter was chosen by Envista, especially because their biggest fundraising event, Paws in the Park, takes place this month.

You can make a donation by stopping at Helping Hands or visiting Envista Cares’ website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Thursday's road rage incident, which ended in a Manhattan Town Center...
Man wielding crowbar shot in Manhattan road-rage incident
Jeffrey J. Exon
Topeka man charged for death of his daughter
House fire in Northwest Topeka
Passerby saves resident from fire at home in Northwest Topeka
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Driver of wreck that killed 7-month-old baby charged with involuntary manslaughter
Two vehicle crash at SW 5th St. and SW Polk St. in Topeka. (March 30, 2021)
Witness speaks about crash that killed a seven-month-old child

Latest News

This month's EnvistaCares Challenge will benefit the Helping Hands Humane Society.
HHHS to receive donation from Envista
Christopher Obier
Topeka man faces drug charges after being pulled over in stolen car
Glenn O'Neil was the head football coach at Seaman High School from 2016-2020. He was twice...
Seaman’s Glenn O’Neil named new football coach at Dodge City
Gov. Laura Kelly (D- Kansas) sits down with 13 NEWS on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to discuss her...
Kansas lawmakers revoke Governor’s new mask order