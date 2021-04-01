Helping Hands Humane Society is April’s Envista Cares Challenge organization
Published: Apr. 1, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista announced Thursday that Helping Hands Humane Society is April’s Envista Cares Challenge donation recipient.
The animal shelter received a full media package from Envista, including billboards, radio ads, social media posts and a new promotional video. Envista will also match every dollar donated to HHHS up to $2,5000.
Helping Hands employees say they were honored the shelter was chosen by Envista, especially because their biggest fundraising event, Paws in the Park, takes place this month.
You can make a donation by stopping at Helping Hands or visiting Envista Cares’ website.
