Helping Hands Humane Society is April’s Envista Cares Challenge organization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista announced Thursday that Helping Hands Humane Society is April’s Envista Cares Challenge donation recipient.

The animal shelter received a full media package from Envista, including billboards, radio ads, social media posts and a new promotional video. Envista will also match every dollar donated to HHHS up to $2,5000.

Helping Hands employees say they were honored the shelter was chosen by Envista, especially because their biggest fundraising event, Paws in the Park, takes place this month.

You can make a donation by stopping at Helping Hands or visiting Envista Cares’ website.

