Gov. Kelly signs 13 executive orders to maintain COVID-19 response

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed 13 executive orders to maintain a state response against COVID-19.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has issued several executive orders to make sure the state can continue critical pandemic response efforts to keep Kansans healthy, businesses open and kids in school.

According to Gov. Kelly, the orders extend provisions put in place by previous executive orders and include updated provisions.

“Since the pandemic began, my administration has been laser-focused on supporting and protecting our communities and our economy,” Governor Kelly said. “Extending these orders will ensure that our efforts will not have been wasted and that Kansans and businesses don’t lose the resources they need to get back to normal.”

Gov. Kelly said a handful of orders related to the pandemic were set to expire on March 31, along with the expiration of the state of disaster emergency. She said Senate Bill 40 includes a provision that revoked all executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, March 31, but she retains the authority to re-issue orders under the new process imposed by the bill.

According to Gov. Kelly, she signed the following orders, which will remain in effect until rescinded or the statewide state of disaster emergency expires:

