Gov. Kelly proclaims April as Month of the Military Child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas will celebrate April as the Month of the Military Child.

Governor Laura Kelly says she signed a proclamation on Thursday that designates April as the Month of the Military Child in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Governor, when a soldier, airmen, marine or sailor deploys to serve their country, they leave behind family and loved ones. She said the proclamation honors the strength, sacrifice, heroism and resilience of the children of service men and women.

“I grew up in a military family, so I understand the challenges kids face when family members serving their country can’t be home for special occasions like holidays, birthdays, or ballgames,” Governor Kelly said. “It’s our duty as Kansans to stand by military children, support them, and show them we appreciate them.”

Gov. Kelly said currently, over 25,000 Kansas kids have at least one parent that serves in the military.

According to Gov. Kelly, the proclamation states the month-long salute to military children will honor their contributions to the state and will celebrate that. She said that just as their parents are today’s strength to the nation, military children are the strength of the future.

