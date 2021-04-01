Advertisement

Goff man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison on child sex counts

David Holst, 56, of Goff, has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after he was...
David Holst, 56, of Goff, has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple child sex crimes in Nemaha County, according to KMZA Radio.(Nemaha Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 56-year-old Goff man has been sentenced to 15 years in after he was convicted of multiple child sex crimes in Nemaha
County, according to KMZA Radio.

The man, David Holst, was sentenced this past week to 15 years and four months in prison.

According to KMZA, the sentence was handed down in connection with charges against Holst that included rape; aggravated indecent liberties with a child; and indecent liberties with a child.

In February, Holst pleaded no contest to the charges. KMZA said that in exchange for the plea, a charge of aggravated criminal sodomy against Holst was dropped.

Holst was arrested in October 2020 after an investigation conducted by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office.

KMZA said Holst was charged in connection with crimes from October 2004 that involved a 14-year-old child and two children under the age of 14.

