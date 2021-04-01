Advertisement

Former KU BB Head Coach Roy Williams will retire

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Carolina Basketball Coach and former Univerity of Kansas Head Basketball Coach Roy Williams will head into retirement.

University of North Carolina Basketball says its head coach Roy Williams will retire. He coached the Jayhawks before Bill Self took over the program.

According to the Bleacher Report, Williams has three titles and the third-most wins in the history of men’s college basketball.

