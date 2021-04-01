Former KU BB Head Coach Roy Williams will retire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Carolina Basketball Coach and former Univerity of Kansas Head Basketball Coach Roy Williams will head into retirement.

University of North Carolina Basketball says its head coach Roy Williams will retire. He coached the Jayhawks before Bill Self took over the program.

After 33 years as a Hall of Fame head coach, our beloved Tar Heel Roy Williams is announcing his retirement.



Thank you for all you have done and meant to everyone who plays and loves our game.



According to the Bleacher Report, Williams has three titles and the third-most wins in the history of men’s college basketball.

