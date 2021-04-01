Advertisement

Florida troopers help deliver baby on the side of the road

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - A traffic stop led to a roadside baby delivery in Florida.

It started Tuesday with two highway patrol troopers pulling over a speeding SUV. The driver told them his wife was having a baby and her contractions were about five minutes apart.

The trooper got her out of the SUV and onto a blanket on a grassy area on the side of the road as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

However, things escalated quickly, and the baby girl wasn’t going to wait on an ambulance to enter the world.

One trooper saw the baby coming and checked on her condition. The father caught the baby and handed her to a trooper, who patted her back to help clear her lungs.

They then took the mom and newborn to a hospital as the dad and big sister followed behind.

Both the mother and the baby are healthy, and dad did not get ticketed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents are being asked to avoid the east side of Town Center due to a shooting.
Man weilding crowbar shot in Manhattan road-rage incident
Jeffrey J. Exon
Topeka man charged for death of his daughter
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Driver of wreck that killed 7-month-old baby charged with involuntary manslaughter
House fire in Northwest Topeka
Passerby saves resident from fire at home in Northwest Topeka
Two vehicle crash at SW 5th St. and SW Polk St. in Topeka. (March 30, 2021)
Witness speaks about crash that killed a seven-month-old child

Latest News

Kansas AG files lawsuit against U.S. Treasury
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a photo showing an infant rescued from the Rio...
Authorities: Infant rescued from U.S.-Mexico border after smugglers threw child out of raft
J&J locked arms with Emergent in April 2020, enlisting the lesser-known company to manufacture...
Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Former KU BB Head Coach Roy Williams will retire
Dejywan R. Floyd.
Man charged in connection with deadly road rage shooting of woman in N.C.