DEA to host Drug Take-Back Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold a Drug Take-Back Day for prescription drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says it invites Americans to safely turn in expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs at collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, National Prescription Take-Back Day.

According to the DEA, studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including those from home medicine cabinets, which makes clearing out unused medicine essential. It said prescription medications often end up in the wrong hands, which has fueled an epidemic killing more Americans each year than car accidents.

The DEA said according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 85,500 Americans overdosing in the last year, which is a 27% increase over the previous year and the most ever recorded. It said the increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to start before the COVID-19 pandemic, but significantly accelerated during the firsts months of the pandemic.

According to the Administration, residents can drop off prescription medications at collection sites that will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

The DEA said it and its partners will collect all forms of prescription drugs except liquids, syringes and other sharps. It said illegal drugs will also not be accepted. It said it will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations as long as lithium batteries are removed.

According to the DEA, helping residents dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way it works to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.

