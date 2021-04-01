D.A.: Legal guns being used in some of Capital County’s violent crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firearms that have been obtained legally, are ending up in the hands of criminals in the Capital County. They’re being used in a significant number of violent crimes committed in the city of Topeka and out in the county.

“You would be surprised by the number of guns that are possessed legally by law-abiding citizens who fail to secure those weapons,” Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told 13 News in an interview.

Shawnee County law enforcement is coming off a big win with Operation Frontier Justice announced earlier this week.

“If you have a gun and you keep a gun in your car, that’s not a good idea,” Kagay warned. “Especially if it’s in plain sight. Car burglars will go, and they will check doors to see if you left your car door unlocked, and if you did, they get to go in there and it’s like winning the lottery for these folks.”

Kagay says essentially while those firearms come into our community legally and are owned by law-abiding citizens. Ultimately, some of those guns are ending up in the hands of criminals which hurts our communities.

Last year, 116 guns were stolen from a vehicle or building in the county alone according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Seventeen have been taken so far this year. That’s just in the county and does not include numbers for the city of Topeka. A total of 92 crimes have involved guns in Shawnee County last year and so far in 2021.

Kagay says the best thing that Shawnee County residents, and everyone else in Northeast Kansas, can do is to properly secure their firearms.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.