Covid cases in Shawnee Co. up for 2nd week in a row, index score remains moderate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coronavirus cases in Shawnee County continue to rise for the second week in a row, according to health officials.

The Shawnee County Health Department said the number of weekly cases increased by 22.1% to 136 total cases for the week of March 21-27.

However, they said the community indicator report remains in the moderate zone, with an index of 5. That is down two points from the previous week.

The health department also said the percentage of positive tests remains low, even dropping slightly to 3.8%.

While they expected an increase in new cases following Spring Break, health officials said they are monitoring to see if this trend will continue.

They also said with the new UK variant now in Shawnee County, it’s important for the community to stay vigilant and practice the 3 W’s -- wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands -- as well as get the vaccine when you are able to.

