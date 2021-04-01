Advertisement

Authorities: Infant rescued from U.S.-Mexico border after smugglers threw child out of raft

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a photo showing an infant rescued from the Rio Grande after being thrown out of a raft by smugglers.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROMA, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas announced a 6-month-old girl was rescued from the Rio Grande after being thrown out of a raft by smugglers.

Texas Rangers worked with U.S. Border Patrol to bring the infant back to land on March 16, according to a Facebook post from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Our South Texas Special Operations Group, Texas Rangers Division, are an integral asset in border security. On 03/16/21,...

Posted by Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Authorities also said the child’s mother had been assaulted by smugglers in Mexico, and she suffered a broken leg as a result.

The group of Texas Rangers involved in the rescue are considered a “highly trained tactical team” that works on specific missions usually along the border. Many of their operations take place in remote areas where conventional law enforcement agencies can’t operate.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

