Abilene man, 21, sentenced in 2019 fatal attempted robbery in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley County District Court judge this week sentenced one of four people for his role in a fatal attempted robbery that occurred in November 2019 in Manhattan, according to KMAN Radio.

The man, Dylan Hitsman, 21, of Abilene, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 24 years in prison on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Hitsman pleaded guilty to the charges in February, KMAN said.

Hitsman will serve consecutive sentences on the second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.

According to KMAN, Hitsman was sentenced to a total of 285 months in prison on the charges. The sentence includes 253 months on the murder charge and 32 months on the aggravated battery charge.

In addition, Hitsman was ordered to pay more than $17,000 in restitution to the victim’s family, according to KMAN.

Hitsman, along with his brother Jaylon Hitsman, Richard Goens and Shamar Sutton, were arrested in connection with the Nov. 1, 2019, shooting death of Tanner Zamecnik, 24, at an apartment complex near Claflin and Seth Child roads on the west side of Manhattan.

KMAN said the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery under the guise of a marijuana sale.

Cases against the other three individuals, all of whom are charged with first-degree murder, are ongoing, KMAN said.

