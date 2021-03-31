Wednesday forecast: Cool today with a warming trend beginning tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the coolest day of the week before temperatures warm each day tomorrow through Sunday. The winds will remain strong with gusts around 30 mph which will keep the fire danger threat high meaning outdoor burning should be avoided.

High confidence of the overall forecast through the weekend. The biggest uncertainty is how cold tonight will be. Confidence is high it’ll be below freezing but just how cold is the question. Some models indicated lows in the low 20s for this morning while other models kept it in the 30s. Tonight’s low may be determined by how cold it gets this morning.

Next week there remains uncertainty on the overall weather pattern so the confidence levels in both temperatures and precipitation chances are low. The latest forecast is warmer especially for Monday and Tuesday compared to yesterday’s forecast as the colder air is delayed. Kept the rain chance in on Monday but it’s a very small chance and for most of northeast KS is likely to remain dry for the next 8 days.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Other than some mid to high level clouds this afternoon there will be plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds N/NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the 20s. Winds become light to calm overnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. The warmer weather out toward central Kansas where winds may still gust up to 20 mph. The further east you are, winds will be less than 10 mph but it’ll be cooler.

The winds pick back up for Friday with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. 70s and even low 80s are likely this weekend with gusts 20-25 mph both days.

Taking Action:

Outdoor burning is not recommended today with the fire danger threat in place today. While winds won’t be as strong tomorrow and the fire danger threat reduced, if you absolutely have to do any burning make sure any embers are put out because the fire danger threat increases again on Friday due to the strong winds. Protect any sensitive vegetation in your garden with lows in the 20s tonight. This includes making sure sprinklers aren’t automatically going off as well. How cold it will actually get is uncertain but there’s a good chance it’ll be colder than this morning.

Heading to the Royals home opener tomorrow? It’ll be cool (high of 54) but winds will be light and there will be plenty of sun.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.