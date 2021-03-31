Two charged with first-degree murder in Friday night shooting death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are facing first-degree murder charges after Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez was found dead in her home.

District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against two people for the homicide of Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez.

According to DA Kagay, on March 26, just after 10:20 p.m., law enforcement was called to 3121 SE Bryant St. with reports of multiple gunshots. He said upon arrival, officers found Craig-Rodriguez suffering from a single gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kagay said officers also found a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and a third with multiple lacerations. He said both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to Kagay, it was reported that two suspects had arrived at the home armed with a handgun and forced their way into the house. He said after shooting two victims, the handgun was used to “pistol-whip” the third victim. He said the suspects then fled in a vehicle that was later found to have been involved in a traffic accident near 31st and Adams St. He said when officers arrived at the scene of the accident, both suspects had fled.

Kagay said the investigation found the suspects to be Devonta Bernard Miller and Harlee Elizabeth Borders. He said both were found and taken into custody on March 28 in Manhattan.

According to the DA, Miller and Borders face charges of premeditated murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree committed during an inherently dangerous felony, two counts of premeditated attempted murder in the first degree, aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated endangering of a child.

Additionally, Kagay said Miller also faces charges of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and leaving the scene of an accident. He said Miller and Borders remain in custody and their bonds have been seat at $1 million each.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of this case. Anyone with information related to it is asked to contact TPD immediately.

