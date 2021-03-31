Advertisement

TPD investigating stabbing around 1200 block of SW Polk

(WLUC)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a stabbing in the 1200 block of SW Polk St.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirms the report came in just before 8 p.m. TPD says one victim suffered non life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

13 NEWS is on scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

