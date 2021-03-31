TPD investigating stabbing around 1200 block of SW Polk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a stabbing in the 1200 block of SW Polk St.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch confirms the report came in just before 8 p.m. TPD says one victim suffered non life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

13 NEWS is on scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.