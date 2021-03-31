Topeka city buildings continue to require face masks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans will still be required to wear face masks when visiting City Hall and other city buildings.

The City of Topeka says it will continue to require face masks for those that come to do business at any city building including City Hall, the Holliday Building, the Municipal Court, the Law Enforcement Center and fire stations.

Topeka said it will send residents a notification when masks are no longer required in city buildings.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.