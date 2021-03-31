Three Topekans arrested for possession of meth after Jackson Co. traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topekans are behind bars after a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says three Topekans were arrested on drug charges after a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop. It said just before 4 p.m. a deputy stopped a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer near 150th and US Highway 75 for a registration violation.

According to the Sheriff’s office, further investigation of the Blazer found drug paraphernalia. It said the occupants were all arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Ronald Jeffery Bonham, 38, and both passengers, Andre Carlos Brown, 31, and Tiffany Lynn Williams, 43, all of Topeka, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all three suspects were booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

