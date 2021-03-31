Advertisement

Ten set to graduate from Strategic Leadership Academy

Ten people will be graduating from the third class of the Strategic Leadership Academy in April, organizers said.
Ten people will be graduating from the third class of the Strategic Leadership Academy in April, organizers said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten people will be graduating from the third class of the Strategic Leadership Academy in April, organizers said.

The community is invited to attend the graduation ceremony, reception and dinner, which will take place from 5.30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at the Silo Wedding and Event Center, 6787 Anderson Road, in Meriden.

Appropriate social distancing, face masks and hand-hygiene will be required of those attending the event.

The graduates being honored at the event are Alicia Newberry, Ambroja Watson, Charles Morgan, Dereck Martinez, Edward Stanley, John Trimble, Juston Drake, Kareem Thomas, Komal Parikh and Renee Franklin.

According to event organizers, the Strategic Leadership Academy is a not-for-profit, 10-month leadership program for minorities in Shawnee County aimed at equipping them for leadership roles in the community.

For tickets or more information, contact Sheni Meghani at shenimeghani@yahoo.com.

