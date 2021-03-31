Advertisement

Teen killed Tuesday after being struck by semi in north-central Kansas

A teen was killed after being struck by a semi-trailer as he was loading equipment into a...
A teen was killed after being struck by a semi-trailer as he was loading equipment into a trailer Tuesday morning along a highway in north-central Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORMOSO, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was killed after being struck by a semi-trailer as he was loading equipment into a trailer Tuesday morning in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday on US-36 highway, about three miles north of Formoso in Jewell County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Volvo semi-trailer was westbound on US-36 when it struck a pedestrian who was on the north shoulder of the highway loading traffic-control equipment into a trailer, which was in the roadway.

After the collision, the pedestrian came to rest in the eastbound lane.

The pedestrian, identified as Gabriel Rupp, 18, of Hays, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Rodney Brown, 55, of Salina, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Brown was wearing a seat belt.

