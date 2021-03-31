Teen killed Tuesday after being struck by semi in north-central Kansas

FORMOSO, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was killed after being struck by a semi-trailer as he was loading equipment into a trailer Tuesday morning in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday on US-36 highway, about three miles north of Formoso in Jewell County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Volvo semi-trailer was westbound on US-36 when it struck a pedestrian who was on the north shoulder of the highway loading traffic-control equipment into a trailer, which was in the roadway.

After the collision, the pedestrian came to rest in the eastbound lane.

The pedestrian, identified as Gabriel Rupp, 18, of Hays, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Rodney Brown, 55, of Salina, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Brown was wearing a seat belt.

