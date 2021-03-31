Silver Alert canceled for Jackson Co. man

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A missing Jackson Co. man with Alzheimer’s has been found safe.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has found Michael Schaefer just south of Hoyt in good condition.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked everyone for their help in finding Schaefer.

Silver Alert issued for Jackson Co. man

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with Alzheimer’s from around Hoyt. It said Michael Schaefer, 70, was last seen at his home just south of the City of Hoyt around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Schaefer is wearing tennis shoes, blue jeans and a ball cap. It said he has a white beard.

If you see Schaefer, contact the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.