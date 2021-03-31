Advertisement

Silver Alert canceled for Jackson Co. man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Michael Schaefer.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Michael Schaefer.(Shawn Wheat | Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A missing Jackson Co. man with Alzheimer’s has been found safe.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has found Michael Schaefer just south of Hoyt in good condition.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked everyone for their help in finding Schaefer.

Silver Alert issued for Jackson Co. man

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with Alzheimer’s from around Hoyt. It said Michael Schaefer, 70, was last seen at his home just south of the City of Hoyt around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Schaefer is wearing tennis shoes, blue jeans and a ball cap. It said he has a white beard.

If you see Schaefer, contact the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey J. Exon
Topeka man charged for death of his daughter
Accident at 5th and Polk in Topeka
7-month old baby dies in crash on SW 5th, Polk St.
Topeka Police investigate shooting in 1400 block of SW Hope that injured one person.
One person injured in a shooting early Tuesday in west Topeka
Health officials comment on 3 cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Shawnee Co.
Student arrested for threats to Holton High School

Latest News

After months of increases, gas prices go down slightly this past week
Gov. Kelly signs four Kansas bills
RCPD searches for stolen vehicle
House fire in Northwest Topeka
Passerby saves resident from fire at home in Northwest Topeka