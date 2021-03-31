Advertisement

Shots fired at Manhattan Town Center

Residents are being asked to avoid the east side of Town Center due to a shooting.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattans are being asked to avoid the area of Manhattan Town Center due to a shooting.

Riley Co. Police say one victim suffered injuries, the extent was not made clear. All parties have been identified as officers investigate. RCPD says no arrests or charges have been made, and are pending further investigation.

RCPD said the scene was not active, and there was no public threat.

The Riley County Police Department says it is asking residents to avoid the east side of Manhattan Town Center, 3rd St. and Kearny St. while officers respond to reports of shots being fired.

According to RCPD, this is not an active shooter incident and there is not a threat to the public.

This was an isolated incident and one victim has been identified.

