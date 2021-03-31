Advertisement

Sabra recalls hummus over possible salmonella contamination

Certain containers of Sabra’s 10-ounce Classic Hummus are being recalled.
Certain containers of Sabra’s 10-ounce Classic Hummus are being recalled.(Source: Sabra via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sabra is recalling certain 10-ounce containers of its hummus.

A routine screening by the Food and Drug Administration found potential salmonella in one tub, according to the FDA.

The recall applies to Sabra’s 10-ounce Classic Hummus produced on Feb. 10 between 6 p.m. and midnight, with a “best before” date of April 26 and UPC number 300067.

The affected containers were distributed in 16 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, the most common symptoms of which are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.

No one had reported getting sick from the potentially contaminated products as of Monday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jeffrey J. Exon
Topeka man charged for death of his daughter
Accident at 5th and Polk in Topeka
Accident at 5th and Polk in Topeka leaves four with life-threatening injuries
Topeka Police investigate shooting in 1400 block of SW Hope that injured one person.
One person injured in a shooting early Tuesday in west Topeka
Health officials comment on 3 cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Shawnee Co.
On Monday, March 29, 2021, a 15-year-old boy called 911 to report that he had shot his mother...
Garden City PD: 15-year-old boy shoots, kills mom

Latest News

Witness Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter, said the officers denied George Floyd...
Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand as Chauvin trial continues
K-State to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday
The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine protects children as young as 12
Former President Donald Trump is being sued by two Capitol Police officers over the Capitol riot.
2 officers sue Trump over Capitol riot
The individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman was arrested and...
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC arrested