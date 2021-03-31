Advertisement

Riley County COVID-19 percent positive remains under 5%

Riley County Health Department sign(WIBW)
Mar. 31, 2021
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Six new positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Riley County, with 10 additional individuals considered recovered since the last update on Monday, March 29, 2021.

For the ninth week in a row in Riley County, the percent of positive cases of COVID-19 has been below 5%.  Of the 1,648 COVID-19 test results from the week of March 21st, only 18 of those returned as positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, March 31, 2021, there are zero COVID-19 positive patients receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

This week, Riley County has started vaccinating residents who are part of Phase 5, which includes anyone age 16 and older, however, Riley County Health Department has only received the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines which are only approved for individuals aged 18 and over.

Riley County Health Department has reserved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses for homebound residents and the remote clinics outside the city of Manhattan.

On Thursday, individuals will be given their second dose, also called the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Pottorf Hall.

Vaccines will only be provided to those individuals who have made an appointment, no walk-ins will be available at the mass vaccine clinic.

As of Wednesday, 9,519 individuals have been fully vaccinated at the Riley County clinics, with an additional 7,220 individuals have received the first dose.

Two mobile clinics will be offered in Riley County, one on Thursday in Ogden and one in Leonardville on Friday, details on those clinics can be found here.

Riley County Health Department still recommends wearing face masks or coverings which cover the mouth and nose, along with avoiding crowds and continuing to observe the social distance of 6 feet or more.

