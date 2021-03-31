Passerby saves resident from fire at home in Northwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Fire spokesman confirmed that a passerby saved a resident from a fire Wednesday morning. Several people are being treated after the late morning blaze in Northwest Topeka. That’s according to the Topeka Fire Department.

The call came in around 10:35 AM. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a large 2 story house in the 1600 block of NW Taylor. The trees and vegetative growth around the home were making it difficult for firefighters to be able to access the property.

Police and fire staged themselves across the street in the United Steel Workers parking lot.

House fire in Northwest Topeka (WIBW-TV)

