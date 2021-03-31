Advertisement

Passerby saves resident from fire at home in Northwest Topeka

House fire in Northwest Topeka
House fire in Northwest Topeka(Topeka Fire Department)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Fire spokesman confirmed that a passerby saved a resident from a fire Wednesday morning. Several people are being treated after the late morning blaze in Northwest Topeka. That’s according to the Topeka Fire Department.

The call came in around 10:35 AM. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a large 2 story house in the 1600 block of NW Taylor. The trees and vegetative growth around the home were making it difficult for firefighters to be able to access the property.

Police and fire staged themselves across the street in the United Steel Workers parking lot.

This is a developing story that 13 News’ Phil Anderson is following. We’ll bring you additional updates just as soon as they become available.

House fire in Northwest Topeka
House fire in Northwest Topeka(WIBW-TV)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey J. Exon
Topeka man charged for death of his daughter
Accident at 5th and Polk in Topeka
7-month old baby dies in crash on SW 5th, Polk St.
Topeka Police investigate shooting in 1400 block of SW Hope that injured one person.
One person injured in a shooting early Tuesday in west Topeka
Health officials comment on 3 cases of UK COVID-19 variant found in Shawnee Co.
Student arrested for threats to Holton High School

Latest News

Ronald Bonham, Carlos Brown and Tiffany Williams were arrested for possession of meth in...
Three Topekans arrested for possession of meth after Jackson Co. traffic stop
An American Medical Response ambulance transports a woman suffering from a stab wound to the...
Emergency crews respond to report of stabbing in East Topeka
Nationwide, FAFSA filings have fallen 9% since this time last year.
FAFSA deadline fast approaches
Kansas Courts to reinstate time limitations, deadlines