RCPD searches for stolen vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was stolen from Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department says it is trying to find a yellow 2006 Volkswagen Beetle convertible that was stolen around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning from the 4200 block of Spook Rock Way in Manhattan. It said the car was last seen headed west onto Marlatt Ave.

According to RCPD, the car has a distinct sticker on the back that looks as though a person is looking through the trunk. It said the current license plate number is KS 847LZA.

If you have any information about the location of the car or the theft, call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

